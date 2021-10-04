Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $89.99 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $89,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

