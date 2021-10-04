Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of ASE Technology worth $115,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASX. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.