Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $109,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $206.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

