Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 131,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Target worth $148,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $226.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

