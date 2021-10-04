Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 49,375 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $108,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $110.16 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

