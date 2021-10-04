Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,907 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.52% of Ingersoll Rand worth $106,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

