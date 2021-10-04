Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,168 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $113,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL opened at $92.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

