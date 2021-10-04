Legal & General Group Plc Has $121.90 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,437,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,389 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $121,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 228.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,914 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.