Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.83% of Loews worth $116,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loews by 45.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

