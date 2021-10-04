LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.33

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.33 and last traded at $135.58, with a volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

