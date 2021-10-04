LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $134.33

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $134.33 and last traded at $135.58, with a volume of 274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.17.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.54 and its 200 day moving average is $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

