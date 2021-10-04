Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Baidu by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $151.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.