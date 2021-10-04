Lido Advisors LLC Buys 4,774 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

