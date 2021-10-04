Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,993,000 after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,632,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 575,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

