Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,368,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.10 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.