LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of LifeMD worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

In other LifeMD news, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifeMD stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

LifeMD Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

