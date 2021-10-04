Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. Lincoln National reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 470.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LNC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.25. 13,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.