LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $63,284.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

