Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0349 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $96,141.18 and approximately $29.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.94 or 0.99985498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053610 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.00574436 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

