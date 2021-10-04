Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOKM stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

