Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $28.00 at Loop Capital

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.
LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.
Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
