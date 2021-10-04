Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $28.00 at Loop Capital

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Livent by 219.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

