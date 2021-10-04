LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LKQ by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,074,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after buying an additional 129,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.25 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

