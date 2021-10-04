Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.01 ($0.59) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.30. The company has a market capitalization of £31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

