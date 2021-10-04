Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of LOGI opened at $88.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $111.70. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

