Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

