Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is Trexquant Investment LP’s 8th Largest Position

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,287. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

