M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $217,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.