Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Novanta by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $153.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $168.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

