Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,631 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

