Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

