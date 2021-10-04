Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $320,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medpace by 54.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 176.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Medpace by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $195.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,637,291.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock worth $34,013,651. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

