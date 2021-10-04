Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

