Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,125 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,125 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR opened at $38.02 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

