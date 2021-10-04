Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,012 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $221.30 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day moving average of $242.14.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,930.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,736 shares of company stock valued at $38,847,229 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.