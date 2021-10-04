Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

