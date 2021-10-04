Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.18% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 389.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 346,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 73.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $826.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

