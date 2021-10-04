Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 49.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $23.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.62. 107,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

