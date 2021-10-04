Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.72. 46,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,342. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average of $235.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.