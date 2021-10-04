Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $79.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,651.19. 61,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,107. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,495.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

