Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,649. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

