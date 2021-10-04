Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,633,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,914. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $153.05 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.36.

