Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 215 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.75 ($2.64).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 184.75 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.29.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

