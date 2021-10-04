Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

