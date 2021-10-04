Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $165.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

