MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 51.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $2,811,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $89.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.