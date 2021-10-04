Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Materion posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $130,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.