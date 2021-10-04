Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.13

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 61375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

