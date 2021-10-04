MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $31,720.33 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73.

MAX stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -127.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $13,184,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.