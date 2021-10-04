MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 33.9% in September

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on MD. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $15,254,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 427,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

