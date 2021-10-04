Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.47.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.40 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

